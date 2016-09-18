TÜRKİYE
Son recalls moment his father was killed by PKK
The son of Ahmet Budak, a politician from Turkey's governing AK Party, described to local media the moment his father was shot dead by PKK terrorists.
Picture shows Samet Budak during his father's funeral, September 15, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
September 18, 2016

Samet Budak, the 12-year-old son of Ahmet Budak, a politician from Turkey's governing Justice and Development Party (AK Party), who was killed by two PKK terrorists on Wednesday, spoke to local media on Sunday.

"There was a knock on the door while we were having breakfast in our house. When I opened the door, I saw two men. They told me that they want to exchange greetings for Eid. They asked me to call my father," he said.

"I called my dad. I told him that two young men are waiting at the door to exchange greetings," he continued.

"He was coming toward us. At that time, I realised that something bad is going to happen, but it was too late.

"They said ‘happy Eid Ahmet' and pulled their gun out. My dad was shot."

Ahmet Budak was killed on Wednesday in Turkey's southeastern Hakkari Province. He had been taken to hospital immediately after the attack. However, he later died from his wounds.

Budak was a contractor, but last year he ran as an AK Party deputy candidate in the Nov.1 parliamentary election last year.

A three-day curfew was imposed in Hakkari's Semdinli District, where the attack took place. Two days after the incident the two gunmen were killed by Turkish security forces.

The PKK resumed its 30-year armed campaign against the Turkish state in July 2015, ending a two-and-a-half-year long ceasefire.

Since then, more than 600 people have died in terror attacks carried out by the group, while Turkish security forces have killed more than 7,000 PKK terrorists across the country.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
