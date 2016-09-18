Samet Budak, the 12-year-old son of Ahmet Budak, a politician from Turkey's governing Justice and Development Party (AK Party), who was killed by two PKK terrorists on Wednesday, spoke to local media on Sunday.

"There was a knock on the door while we were having breakfast in our house. When I opened the door, I saw two men. They told me that they want to exchange greetings for Eid. They asked me to call my father," he said.

"I called my dad. I told him that two young men are waiting at the door to exchange greetings," he continued.

"He was coming toward us. At that time, I realised that something bad is going to happen, but it was too late.

"They said ‘happy Eid Ahmet' and pulled their gun out. My dad was shot."