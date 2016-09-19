WORLD
2 MIN READ
Volcano forces Costa Rica's main airport to close
San Jose international airport was temporarily closed for security reasons as the Turrialba volcano spewed ash thousands of metres into the sky.
Volcano forces Costa Rica's main airport to close
Turrialba volcano in Costa Rica erupted on Monday, sending a thick ash cloud into the sky, Sept. 19, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
September 19, 2016

Costa Rican authorities suspended operations at the country's main airport Monday after the nearby Turrialba volcano erupted, sending a thick ash cloud into the sky.

The San Jose International Airport was temporarily closed for as ash fell on the runway and could cause problems for planes, the civil aviation authority said.

Airport sources said eight approaching flights were diverted, some to the north of the country and others to El Salvador.

It is unclear when the airport will reopen.

Recommended

Tobías Bolaños Airport, west of San José has also temporary been closed, Silvia Chaves, a spokeswoman for Aeris, the company that operates the airport later confirmed.

Turrialba erupted twice Monday, first at dawn and again just before noon. The second eruption sent an ash cloud 4,000 meters into the air.

The volcano stands 35 kilometers from the capital.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Israeli blockade forces Gaza babies to share oxygen masks: UNICEF
Moscow rules out troop deployment to Kabul; Taliban averse to any foreign military bases
Syria, SDF reach 'immediate, comprehensive' ceasefire
After two years of Gaza genocide, experts urge Israel’s removal from the UN
Pope Leo to visit Türkiye and Lebanon in his first trip abroad
Quantum leaps: Trio win Nobel Physics Prize for breakthroughs that made quantum theory tangible
Decoding the mystery of drones over Europe: False flag ops or Russian hybrid tactics?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Egypt reports 'significant progress' in Gaza ceasefire negotiations
China, India drive historic milestone as renewables generate more power than coal for first time
The woman in this photo from Gaza’s morgue is still alive — but almost everyone she loved is gone
Ex-PM and Macron ally calls for early election to avoid 'collapse' of France
India, UK hold maritime drills ahead of British prime minister's New Delhi visit
The Philippines' Cebu region records over 8,000 aftershocks following a 6.9 magnitude quake
India probes Adani Defence for $9 million tax evasion on missile parts imports
‘Hijabs torn off, medicine stolen’: British activist on Gaza flotilla recounts Israeli abuse
EU moves to restrict Russian diplomats' travel amid spying concerns and escalating drone strikes