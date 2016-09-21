Indonesian search and rescue teams worked on Wednesday to find victims of flash floods that killed 20 people and damaged hundreds of homes, authorities said.

The floods hit the Garut area, about 200 km southeast of the capital, Jakarta, on Tuesday after torrential rain.

"We found 20 bodies and we've identified 15 of them," said Endah Trisnawati, a member of a police disaster victims identification unit.

It's still unknown how many people are missing, but officials in the area say the number could be around 15.

Some media reports claim 20 people are unaccounted for.