The decades-long hunt for signs of alien life may get a boost after the world's largest radio telescope began operating in southwestern China on Sunday.

State-run Xinhua news agency reported the 500-metre Aperture Spherical Radio Telescope (FAST), located in the mountainous region of Guizhou, was built at a cost of $180 million.

The telescope dwarfs the Arecibo Observatory in Puerto Rico as the world's largest single-dish radio telescope, with twice the sensitivity and a reflector as large as 30 football fields.

Comprising 4,450 panels, FAST's vast dish will search for signs of intelligent life and distant pulsars – tiny, rapidly spinning neutron stars believed to be the products of supernovas.

Chinese President Xi Jinping celebrated the launch and sent a congratulatory letter to the scientists and engineers who contributed to its creation, according to AFP.

Yan Jun, head of China's National Astronomical Observation (NAO), was quoted as saying that the telescope represents a leap forward for China's astronomical capabilities and will be one of several "world-class" telescope projects launched in the next decade.