Best Twitter reactions to US presidential debate
Social media users displayed a love/hate relationship towards the first presidential debate between Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton on Monday evening.
Republican US presidential nominee Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton clash in their first presidential debate at Hofstra University in Hempstead, New York, US, September 26, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
September 27, 2016

Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump traded insults and sparred over each other's temperament, stamina and judgement on Monday, in a fiery US presidential debate that often saw the Republican on the back foot.

Both candidates were the butt of jokes and memes on social media, featuring in more than 8 million tweets. Here are the best:

1. Summing up the debate.

2. Trump just couldn't stop interrupting Clinton. According to Vox, Trump interrupted Clinton 51 times while Clinton interrupted Trump just 17 times. Viewers noticed.

3. Trump, who has repeatedly criticised Clinton's health, became the butt of many jokes for his constant sniffling throughout the debate.

4. It's not just what you say, it's how you say it. Many people called out the presidential nominees on their body language.

5. Moderator Lester Holt didn't escape criticism on social media.

There are two more debates during the 2016 US presidential race, which could be pivotal in deciding whether Clinton will become the first woman president or if Trump can pull off the greatest upset in US political history. We're sure social media users will have as much fun as they did last night.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
