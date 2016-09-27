Two home-made bombs exploded outside the German city of Dresden's Fatih Camii Mosque and International Congress Centre respectively on Monday evening. No one was killed or injured in the attacks.

"Even if we so far have no claim of responsibility, we must go on the basis that the motive was xenophobic," Horst Kretzschmar, president of Dresden police, said in a statement on Tuesday. No suspects have been apprehended after the attack.

Kretzschmar added the police believe the attacks may be connected to the upcoming anniversary of Germany's Day of National Unity which celebrates the reunification of Soviet-aligned East Germany and West Germany on October 3, 1990.

Mosques and an Islamic cultural centre in the area were put under police protection following the bombings.