Bombs explode outside German mosque and conference centre
No one was killed or injured in the blasts. Police believe the attacks might be motivated by xenophobia.
No arrests were made after a bomb exploded outside this mosque in Dresden, Germany on Monday night. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
September 27, 2016

Two home-made bombs exploded outside the German city of Dresden's Fatih Camii Mosque and International Congress Centre respectively on Monday evening. No one was killed or injured in the attacks.

"Even if we so far have no claim of responsibility, we must go on the basis that the motive was xenophobic," Horst Kretzschmar, president of Dresden police, said in a statement on Tuesday. No suspects have been apprehended after the attack.

Kretzschmar added the police believe the attacks may be connected to the upcoming anniversary of Germany's Day of National Unity which celebrates the reunification of Soviet-aligned East Germany and West Germany on October 3, 1990.

Mosques and an Islamic cultural centre in the area were put under police protection following the bombings.

Dresden has been a hotbed of far-right activity in recent years.

During the 2000s, several large neo-Nazi rallies took place in the city. It has come under the spotlight more recently for being the birthplace of the anti-Islam movement PEGIDA, which scored nearly 10 per cent of the vote in the city's 2015 mayoral election.

Incidents of anti-refugee violence have also taken place in Dresden following the influx of around 1 million refugees into Germany last year.

