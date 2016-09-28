Israel's Shimon Peres died on Wednesday, at the age of 93. His legacy is as controversial as that of Israel's.

Acclaimed by some, reviled by others, he arrived in Palestine — at the time a British protectorate — at the age of 10. The arc of the young refugee's life would grow to embody the life of Israel; its settlements, its nascent place in the world and its inherent contradictions.

He achieved global plaudits upon winning the Nobel Peace Prize for his role in the 1993 Oslo Accords, alongside his counterparts, Yitzhak Rabin and Yasser Arafat.

But he was also a figure of controversy.

At turns he was an international peacemaker, but he also played the role of unrepentant hawk till the end. As four children were killed on a beach during a ferocious assault on Gaza, Peres was clear: "It was an area that we warned would be bombed. And unfortunately they didn't take out the children," he said.

Born on August 21, 1923, Peres began his life in the small town of Vishnyeva in Poland — now Belarus. His relatives were murdered during the Holocaust, some burned alive in the town's synagogue. No mercy was shown to the town's 2,000 inhabitants; not one Jewish resident remains there.

As a refugee in a sacred land, he was always the outsider who had to work harder than everyone else. It was a duality that was never quite explained, as he grew to become the chief protagonist on Israel's newly-fashioned stage.

In 1945, Peres married Sonya Gelman. They had three children; sons Yoni and Nehemia, and a daughter, Tsvia Valdan. Sonya was the love of his life, he said upon her passing.

But the early identity of the man gave little indication of what he would later become.

SECURITY AND THE MAKING OF A NATION

In 1947, Peres joined the Haganah, a paramilitary organisation that would become the heart of the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF). The Haganah was controversial. To the founding fathers of Israel, it carved out a future for the frontier state. It set out to protect Israeli farms and kibbutzim, or socialist communes.

It was at the Haganah that he met David Ben-Gurion, who would later become Israel's first prime minister. As a youngster, Ben-Gurion's mentorship shaped Peres' swift rise through Israel's ranks.

But the group also carried out some of Israel's worst excesses. It was the militia that drove Palestinians from their villages from 1947 to 1949, to make way for modern day Israel. Peres himself viewed the Palestinian people as a demographic threat, a position ill at odds with his image as a peacemaker. To this day, the Palestinian sense of loss is writ large across the collective memory of its people.

In the Haganah, and in later life, Peres anchored Israeli security — transforming the landscape of the nation.

Israel had become a Jewish nation that would not rely on others for protection — it would protect itself.

And as Israel's fortunes grew, so did Peres'. He is the only person to have held five of the most senior posts in the Israeli government, defence minister, finance minister, foreign minister, president and prime minister. He spent 47 years in Israel's parliament, the Knesset.

Throughout his life as a power broker, his effectiveness as a statesman was firmly constrained by circumstances and the climate within which he operated.

How much was Peres able to change? And did he merely pander to the idea of change, to appease his critics? His successors face the same challenge that he once did: a viable Palestinian state alongside Israel.

PEACE PROCESS