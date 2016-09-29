Ukrainians are marking the 75th anniversary of one of the worst single massacres to take place on its soil in World War II.

Between September 29 and 30, 1941, around 34,000 Jews, Roma and other groups were killed by Nazi German troops, supported by some local collaborators, in the Babi Yar ravine on the outskirts of Kiev.

The Nazis then went on to capture the western flanks of the Soviet Union on their way towards Moscow.

Today, the remaining 100,000-strong Jewish community in the city of 2.8 million people is a mere shadow of its former self, having once comprised about a quarter of the city's population.

Raisa Maistrenko, the only living survivor of the tragedy, was just three years old when Nazi troops set the Jews of Babi Yar on the "path to death."

"All the Jews decided to go because they thought they would be evacuated by train as the railway station was nearby. Nobody could possibly assume there would be a mass execution," she said.

Raisa and her grandmother managed to escape the executions by hiding in a local cemetery before making their way back home under the cover of darkness.

Only 29 people survived the massacre, either by falling into the mass grave before being shot in the back or wearing crosses to hide their true religion.

Raisa lost 18 relatives in the tragedy.