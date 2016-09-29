WORLD
2 MIN READ
China warns Japan not to "play with fire"
Upsetting its neighbours and Western countries because of its assertive claim to most of the South China Sea, China has accused Japan of stirring things up in the region for its own purposes.
China warns Japan not to "play with fire"
China claims most of the energy-rich waters of the South China Sea, through which about $5 trillion in ship-borne trade passes every year. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
September 29, 2016

China on Thursday warned Japan not to "play with fire" by stepping up activity in the disputed South China Sea through joint training patrols with the United States.

China's Defence Ministry said it would not sit watching from the sidelines as Japan is boosting its presence in the region.

It accused Tokyo of stirring things up in the South China Sea for its own purposes.

"We must solemnly tell Japan this is a miscalculation. If Japan wants to have joint patrols or drills in waters under Chinese jurisdiction this really is playing with fire," Chinese Defence Ministry spokesman Yang Yujun told a monthly news briefing.

"China's military will not sit idly by."

Recommended

China claims most of the energy-rich waters of the South China Sea, through which about $5 trillion in ship-borne trade passes every year. But neighbours Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines, Taiwan and Vietnam also have claims to parts of the waters.

Japan has also been struggling with China over the East China Sea islands for a long time, and Tokyo is strengthening its ties in the region, in particular with the Philippines and Vietnam.

Ties between Asia's two largest economies have long been overshadowed by arguments over their painful wartime history and a territorial spat in the East China Sea, among other issues.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Ecuador detains five after attack on President Noboa's car
‘I stand with the people’: An aid worker carries the burden of hope in Gaza
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
At least 18 killed after landslide hits bus in northern India
Turkish defence firm delivers combat systems to Indonesian Navy
US-Canada 'working closely' on 'Golden Dome' missile system: Trump
Azerbaijan takes Turkic bloc chair, proposes joint drills, energy corridor
Turkish, Russian leaders discuss bilateral ties, regional, global issues
Charlie Kirk faced pressure from Jewish donors before his death, US commentator claims
Kremlin: US deliveries of Tomahawk missiles to Kiev could lead to 'serious escalation'
Israeli blockade forces Gaza babies to share oxygen masks: UNICEF
Moscow rules out troop deployment to Kabul; Taliban averse to any foreign military bases
Syria, SDF reach 'immediate, comprehensive' ceasefire
After two years of Gaza genocide, experts urge Israel’s removal from the UN
Pope Leo to visit Türkiye and Lebanon in his first trip abroad
Quantum leaps: Trio win Nobel Physics Prize for breakthroughs that made quantum theory tangible
Decoding the mystery of drones over Europe: False flag ops or Russian hybrid tactics?
By Murat Sofuoglu