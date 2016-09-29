China on Thursday warned Japan not to "play with fire" by stepping up activity in the disputed South China Sea through joint training patrols with the United States.

China's Defence Ministry said it would not sit watching from the sidelines as Japan is boosting its presence in the region.

It accused Tokyo of stirring things up in the South China Sea for its own purposes.

"We must solemnly tell Japan this is a miscalculation. If Japan wants to have joint patrols or drills in waters under Chinese jurisdiction this really is playing with fire," Chinese Defence Ministry spokesman Yang Yujun told a monthly news briefing.

"China's military will not sit idly by."