Afghan refugees will be deported from the EU, according to an agreement revealed on Tuesday. The deal with the Afghan Government affects thousands of refugees whose asylum claims have been rejected.

With more than 150,000 Afghan refugees arriving in Greece in 2015, making 40,000 asylum applications, the number of potential deportations is in the thousands.

Terms of the pact

The deal outlines the conditions Kabul must abide by once a refugee's asylum application is rejected.

The terms include a requirement that Afghanistan makes sure that all denied asylum seekers are sent back within four weeks of requests by EU member states. They are even considering building a special terminal for deportees at Kabul's already cramped Hamid Karzai International Airport.

There was no cap placed on the total number of refugees who can be deported.

The EU is adamant that the agreement is not a pre-condition for continued aid. However, statements by German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier called that into question.

"That's also what our aid should achieve ... People should find a perspective for their own future in their own country," he said.

Regardless of the deal's intentions, the truth is the EU should not be deporting Afghan refugees in the first place.

Here are 5 reasons why:

1. The war in Afghanistan is not over

Many areas of Afghanistan, including major urban centres, remain unsafe even though the country has a 352,000-strong army and police force.

This week the northern city of Kunduz, where German forces were stationed from 2003 to 2013, nearly fell into the hands of the Taliban for the fourth time in a single year.

For 15 days last September and October many of the city's 300,000 residents sought shelter with nearly no access to electricity, mobile phones and food while the Afghan forces tried to take back control of the city.

But it's not just Kunduz. In the last year, several provinces in the north, south and east of the nation came under repeated Taliban attack. Over the last year, bombings in Kabul and the eastern city of Jalalabad caused unprecedented bloodshed.

The continued fighting and the emergence of fighters claiming allegiance to DAESH have led to record-high civilian casualties.

In July, the UN released a report saying the first six months of 2016 saw 1,601 civilian deaths and 3,565 injuries. It was the highest number since 2009 when the UN first began to track civilian casualties.

2. These refugees are actually refugees – they are not economic migrants

When Ashraf Ghani, the Afghan president, went to Berlin last December, Angela Merkel, the German chancellor, said her government would only accept Afghans in "acute" danger. Merkel placed an emphasis on those Afghans who have helped German forces during their 10-year stint in the country.

"Where refugees come hoping for a better life – and I know that this hope is big for many – that is no reason to get asylum status or residency status [in Germany]," Merkel said.

Ghani himself has also contributed to this rhetoric of Afghan refugees as economic migrants. In an interview with Deutshce Welle last year, Ghani said even elite Afghans going to Europe "become dishwashers. They don't become part of the middle class."

The truth is few Afghan refugees in Europe find work.