US federal authorities on Friday charged three men in Kansas with a plot to bomb an apartment complex where Muslim immigrants from Somalia lived and worshipped.

The three men are accused of planning to fill four vehicles with explosives, and parking them at each corner of the apartment complex to create a massive explosion.

The suspects conducted surveillance, stockpiled weapons and explosive components, and prepared a manifesto saying their planned attack was to "wake people up," the US Department of Justice said in a statement.

"These charges are based on eight months of investigation by the FBI that is alleged to have taken the investigators deep into a hidden culture of hatred and violence," said Tom Beall, the acting US Attorney in the district of Kansas.

If convicted, they could face life in prison, Beall said in the statement.

The three men, two of whom were arrested Friday and a third who was already in custody, are all residents of Kansas. They were identified as Curtis Allen and Gavin Wright, both 49, and Patrick Eugene Stein, 47.

Allen and Wright are from Liberal, Kansas, and Stein is from Wright, Kansas. They are charged with conspiring to use a weapon of mass destruction.

The FBI used a confidential source to attend meetings of a militia group called the Kansas Security Force and to collect information, according to documents released with the charges.

The three suspects were members of a small group called the Crusaders, the documents said. All three defendants are white, according to jail records from Sedgwick County, Kansas where they are being held.

The men were being investigated as part of a domestic terrorism probe of several militia groups in southwestern Kansas, according to an FBI affidavit accompanying the charges.

Those groups had anti-government, anti-Muslim and anti-immigration beliefs, the affidavit said.