The first bus carrying refugees from the Calais 'Jungle' camp in northern France left on Monday.

It is expected it will take three days to dismantle the sprawling camp, one of the biggest in Europe. It is still unclear where the few thousand refugees will go after the Jungle is razed. The squalid living conditions and delays in processing asylum applications have caused the camp to become a symbol of Europe's failure to resolve the worst displacement crisis in its post-war history.

"My fingerprints were taken in Italy and where ever you go in Europe after that they say you have to go back to the Italy under the Dublin regulation," Mohammed, 23, from Eritrea told The Guardian. "Now they say for the first time the fingerprints don't matter and we can start applying for asylum again. I am happy."

Over the past 18 months, the number of refugees has exponentially increased. Police have estimated the camp's population at 6,400, while aid groups have put the number at 8,100. The camp consists mostly of people from Afghanistan, Iraq, Sudan and Eritrea.

Flyers distributed by French officials on Sunday instructed the refugees in several languages to gather at a designated warehouse from 0800 local time on Monday. At the warehouse or other processing points, the displaced population will be given two options: seek asylum in France or return to the country of origin.

They will be separated into four groups— for families, single men, unaccompanied minors, and other people considered vulnerable—before boarding one of 60 buses which will take them to nearly 300 shelters nationwide.

The first busload carrying 50 Sudanese left at about 0845 local time (0645 GMT), heading for the Burgundy region of east-central France.

"I feel very happy, I've had enough of the Jungle," said 25-year-old Abbas from Sudan, who was bundled up in a woolly hat and coat against the cold.