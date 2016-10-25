Venezuela is home to the world's largest proven oil reserves. It sits strategically at the crossroads of the Americas, with ready access to US and European markets. It is a country neither especially large nor especially populous, at once highly urban and rich in fertile lands. It boasts enviable infrastructure, ports, high levels of connectivity, plentiful natural resources. And for over 100 years, it has mercifully escaped the scourge of wars, foreign or domestic.

And yet the headlines are staggering: severe food shortages, horrid crime rates, the world's highest inflation. In dystopic hospitals medicine is scarce and diseases long since eradicated, reappear. By some estimates, around 1.5 million people, mostly middle-class professionals and youth, have left Venezuela over the past decade seeking opportunities elsewhere.

Meanwhile, a corrupt, ever more authoritarian and unpopular government battles a splintered opposition long lacking in alternatives, turning politics into a zero-sum stalemate. And now come reports of a precipitous decline in oil production due to mismanagement, meaning not just short-term cash flow problems as crude prices remain low, but long term ones that impair the country's future capacity to generate wealth from its major source of income.

It shouldn't be this way. Or should it? There are two frequently touted reasons for Venezuela's crisis. Each is elegant, convincing, and wrong – dangerously so.

The oil curse

One popular trope blames oil as both the source of the country's riches and misery. There are technical terms for it – Dutch Disease, resource curse, petro-state – but at root the logic is simple enough. Countries whose economies depend on a single commodity prone to wild price fluctuations – as is oil – are notoriously poor at long term planning.

When oil prices soar, dollars are plentiful, not just because of windfall revenues but also because wealth makes it easy to acquire debt, so that countries spend both what they have, and what they anticipate having.

In turn, easy access to dollars means it is more profitable in the short term to buy imported products than to invest in the local industry, especially when domestic markets are small and expected returns minor.

When oil prices fall, often as abruptly as they rose, the cash needed to maintain high import levels dries up. And having failed to invest in domestic industry, goods grow scarce, and more expensive. Meanwhile debt contracted in times of plenty mean major loan payments, which governments finance by depressing the value of local currency in order to shore up dollars, in the process making local money worth less, and driving up inflation more and more.

It's a sordid tale, and for Venezuela, a familiar one.

In the 1950s a military dictatorship spent lavishly amidst an oil boom before a liberal democratic regime replaced it ahead of an oil bust in the 1960s, leaving the budding government to fend with accumulated debts and rising poverty. Then in the 1970s, the Mideast oil embargo shot prices to historic highs, and Venezuela embarked on a spending and debt spree even more spectacular than the one before, raising the quality of life and making Venezuela the envy of the region. But when oil prices collapsed in the early 1980s, two decades of rising inequality, political turmoil, and social unrest followed before Venezuelans in 1999 elected as President Hugo Chavez, a former military officer who promised to make government responsive to the needs of those left out of the oil pie. And he did, when crude prices again rose sharply in the early 2000s, implementing massive public spending and social programs he later dubbed "socialism of the 21st century." And as before, when oil prices plummeted in 2014, so did the gains of the boom years.

That Venezuelan governments of different stripes have succumbed to the highs and lows of oil's swan song makes the petro-state explanation compelling. It suggests a structural problem that goes beyond who is in power, or how. What it doesn't explain is why the scale and scope of the current crisis are decidedly more severe than during previous busts.

This in turn has led some to point to a different culprit: socialism.

What role did Chavez and socialism play?