Samsung has recalled 2.8 million washing machines after reports of explosions sparked safety concerns.

The recall in the United States deals another blow to the electronics giant which recently had to scrap production of its flagship Galaxy Note 7 smartphones in 10 markets after widespread reports of batteries catching fire. 2.5 million phones were recalled following those complaints.

The US Consumer Product Safety Commission said in a statement the Samsung washing machine top "can unexpectedly detach from the washing machine chassis during use, posing a risk of injury from impact."

The company received 733 complaints of excessive vibration in the washing machines or detachment of the top, nine of which reported injuries that include a broken jaw, injured shoulder and other fall related injuries.

The machines that are recalled are of the top load model and were manufactured from March 2011 onwards.

Draining profits

The reasons for the washing machines 'exploding' seem pretty clear so far, with Samsung reporting that "the drums in these washers may lose balance, triggering excessive vibrations, resulting in the top separating from the washer."