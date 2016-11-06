An offensive to capture the Syrian city of Raqqa from Daesh has officially begun, the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) announced on Sunday.

"The major battle to liberate Raqqa and its surroundings has begun," Jehan Sheikh Ahmed, a spokeswoman for the SDF, said at a press conference in Ain Issa, some 50 kilometres (30 miles) north of Raqqa.

The SDF, an alliance of Kurdish and Arab fighters led by the YPG, has been supported by US air power in the operation against Daesh in Syria.

Raqqa is Daesh's self-proclaimed capital in Syria, and the offensive to free the city comes at a time when similar push is underway against the in Mosul, Iraq.

Mosul is considered one of the last remaining strongholds of Daesh in Iraq.

Capturing the two cities, both still home to large civilian populations, is expected to be a lengthy process.

Turkey's reservations

The announcement of the Raqqa offensive comes despite Turkey's concerns over the presence of YPG in the SDF ranks.

The YPG is considered by Turkey as an offshoot of the PKK, which has been designated as a terrorist group by Ankara, the EU and the US.

The PKK has been waging an insurgency inside Turkey since 1984.