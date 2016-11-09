Dinosaurs roamed the earth before they went extinct. Unfortunately, the science behind saving a species didn't exist then, so nothing could've been done.

Today, the modern methods exist, and there are thousands of animals which face extinction.

But serious intervention, like funding conservation areas, lobbying governments to do more about poaching etc, is still needed.

Currently, the list of critically endangered animal species is growing because of a lack of action, according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) and the World Wildlife Fund (WWF).

Here's a list of species that might face extinction very soon:

Spix's Macaw

Vaquita

Javan Rhinoceros

Amur Leopard