In Pictures: Some of the world's most critically endangered animals
The list of critically endangered animals grows everyday, but global animal welfare groups say more intervention is need to save these species.
The last surviving white rhino is 42-year-old Sudan. He lives in Kenya under strict security surveillance. Although his sperm is diminishing, his keepers believe artificial methods could still save the species. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
November 9, 2016

Dinosaurs roamed the earth before they went extinct. Unfortunately, the science behind saving a species didn't exist then, so nothing could've been done.

Today, the modern methods exist, and there are thousands of animals which face extinction.

But serious intervention, like funding conservation areas, lobbying governments to do more about poaching etc, is still needed.

Currently, the list of critically endangered animal species is growing because of a lack of action, according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) and the World Wildlife Fund (WWF).

Here's a list of species that might face extinction very soon:

Spix's Macaw

Vaquita

Javan Rhinoceros

Amur Leopard

Chinese Alligator

Greater Bamboo Lemur

Cross River Gorilla

The North Atlantic Right Whale

Sumatran Tiger

For more information or to get involved, visit the WWF's website by clicking here, or the IUCN's website by clicking here.

Authors: Seyda Aci and Mazhar Ali.

