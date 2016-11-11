Iraqi security forces engaged in a campaign to retake Mosul from Daesh are preparing to advance towards the airport in the south to increase pressure on the terror group. Daesh seized Mosul, the second largest city of Iraq, in 2014.

The international offensive to retake Mosul was launched on October 17. As the campaign entered its fourth week, the city is almost surrounded by coalition forces comprising close to 100,000 fighters. But so far the troops have only entered a handful of areas in the east of Mosul.

"We need to put wider pressure on the enemy in different areas," the commander of an elite coalition police unit, Major-General Thamer al-Husseini said.

He said operations would resume within two days.

The target was an area overlooking Mosul airport, which has been rendered unusable by Daesh to prevent attackers who may use it as a staging post for their offensive, according to Lieutenant-Colonel Dhiya Mizhir of the coalition's rapid reaction forces.

Army officers said in September that Daesh had moved concrete blast walls onto the runway of Mosul airport to prevent planes from landing there.