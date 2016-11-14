WORLD
3 MIN READ
Australia will transfer refugees to US after Trump takes office
The deal struck between the two countries is expected to provide an early test of Trump's strict immigration stance.
Australia will transfer refugees to US after Trump takes office
Australia faces a growing outrage both at home and internationally over its treatment of the refugees. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
November 14, 2016

A deal struck between Australia and the US to relocate 1,200 asylum seekers will come into effect after President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration in January, the Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said on Monday.

Whether Trump honours the deal Australia reached with the outgoing Obama administration, announced earlier this month, will provide an early test of Trump's strict immigration stance.

During his campaign for the presidency, Trump had started by advocating a blanket ban on Muslims entering the US. However, he later adjusted his stance to propose that the ban should apply to people from nations that had been "compromised by terrorism."

The resettlement deal between the two countries came earlier this month after Australia agreed to accept people from Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador as part of its annual intake of 18,750 asylum seekers.

In exchange, Washington promised to take in almost 1,300 refugees held at detention camps in Nauru and Papua New Guinea, many of whom are Muslims who have fled conflicts in Iraq, Syria, Afghanistan and Pakistan.

Recommended

Under Australia's tough border security laws, asylum seekers trying to reach the country by boat are intercepted and sent for processing at the camps on Manus and Nauru islands.

Analysts said the timing could prove awkward for Turnbull.

"It looks pretty clear that the resettlement deal was done as a quid pro quo after Australia agreed to resettle Central American refugees," said Peter Chen, professor of political science, University of Sydney.

"But by holding off and starting the process in the expectation that Hillary Clinton would win the U.S. presidency, it gives Trump the ability to reject the deal."

Over the weekend, Trump said his administration would deport up to 3 million immigrants, who are in the country illegally and have criminal records. While campaigning, Trump said he would deport 11 million illegal immigrants.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Quantum leaps: Trio win Nobel Physics Prize for breakthroughs that made quantum theory tangible
Decoding the mystery of drones over Europe: False flag ops or Russian hybrid tactics?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Egypt reports 'significant progress' in Gaza ceasefire negotiations
China, India drive historic milestone as renewables generate more power than coal for first time
The woman in this photo from Gaza’s morgue is still alive — but almost everyone she loved is gone
Ex-PM and Macron ally calls for early election to avoid 'collapse' of France
India, UK hold maritime drills ahead of British prime minister's New Delhi visit
The Philippines' Cebu region records over 8,000 aftershocks following a 6.9 magnitude quake
India probes Adani Defence for $9 million tax evasion on missile parts imports
‘Hijabs torn off, medicine stolen’: British activist on Gaza flotilla recounts Israeli abuse
EU moves to restrict Russian diplomats' travel amid spying concerns and escalating drone strikes
Two years of Israel's genocide in Gaza: Palestinians starved, silenced and betrayed
Medical aid chopper crashes on Sacramento freeway, at least three suffer critical injuries
US spent $21.7 billion of American taxpayers' money to fund Israel's war on Gaza
Indonesia ends rescue effort at collapsed boarding school with 61 confirmed dead
Two years on, thousands of Palestinians are missing in Gaza as desperate families search for clues