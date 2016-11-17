A French astronaut blasted off for the International Space Station (ISS) on Thursday evening, taking Michelin-starred cuisine along for the ride.

France, renowned for their fancy dishes, is also the birthplace of the Michelin star – a term used to evaluate a fine dining experience and exquisitely prepared food. It will be the first time such dishes are going into space.

"We will have food prepared by a Michelin-starred chef at the station. We have food for the big feasts: for Christmas, New Year's and birthdays," said French space rookie Thomas Pesquet, who is also taking a saxophone up with him.

Pesquet, 38, lifted off from the Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan with veteran US and Russian colleagues Peggy Whitson and Oleg Novitsky, for a six-month mission to the ISS.

It is the former airline pilot's first trip to space and to mark the occasion he brought along a selection of dishes prepared by top French chefs Alain Ducasse and Thierry Marx. The menu includes beef tongue with truffled foie gras and duck breast confit.

Pesquet who trained seven years for this flight, took off on Thursday evening and is scheduled to dock at the ISS on November 19 at 2200 GMT.