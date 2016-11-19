US President-elect Donald Trump announced three new appointments, slowly building his new team in preparation for January 20 when he officially takes over from President Barack Obama.

The Republican US president-elect named Alabama senator Jeff Sessions for the position of US attorney general and Kansas representative Mike Pompeo as the director of the CIA – both candidates require senate confirmation before they take up their posts. Retired lieutenant general Michael Flynn has been appointed the national security adviser.

They will be replacing Loretta Lynch, John O. Brennan, and Susan Rice respectively.

All three appointments have raised red flags for human rights groups as the three men have made comments which have been termed both racist and Islamophobic.

"Unfortunately, after stating in his acceptance speech that he wanted to unite America, President-elect Trump's initial appointments indicate that he's headed in exactly the opposite direction," said Ibrahim Hooper, spokesman for the Council on American-Islamic Relations. Calling Trump and his new colleagues "ideological extremists," Hooper expressed concern "their extremism would be expressed in policy".

Sessions was born in 1946 in Selma, Alabama, the birthplace of the historic civil rights march to Montgomery in 1965.

Earlier in 1986, he was up for a federal judgeship, but Congress rejected him over allegations by several attorneys of racism against black people. He was serving as the US attorney for the southern district of Alabama at the time.

He was accused of calling a black lawyer "boy," a racist insult harking back to slave plantations, an accusation which Sessions denies. Sessions did not deny saying he thought the white supremacist group Ku Klux Klan "was OK until I found out they smoked pot," the New York Timesreported.

"Jeff Sessions has a decades-long record – from his early days as a prosecutor to his present role as a senator – of opposing civil rights and equality," NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund president Sherrilyn Ifill said in a statement, expressing doubt whether he is the right person for the job.

Pompeo comes with star credentials, having served in the US Army and graduated from Harvard Law School. He has also been on the subcommittee on the CIA among others. He has been in the House of Representatives since 2010.