Turkey launched its second military surveillance satellite from the Kourou Launch Center in the French Guiana on Monday.

The Gokturk-1 will gather intelligence for the Turkish Armed Forces and provide high resolution images to support Turkey's fight against terrorism.

Its take-off was watched by many in Turkey, including an audience with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during a ceremony at the Turkish Aerospace Industry in Ankara.

The satellite is expected to take over 60,000 images a year.