TÜRKİYE
1 MIN READ
Turkey's police identify suicide bomber in Istanbul terror attack
Twenty-year-old Burak Yavuz carried out suicide bombing, Istanbul police say.
Turkey's police identify suicide bomber in Istanbul terror attack
Representatives of foreign missions hold wreaths at the scene of blasts in Istanbul, Turkey, December 12, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
December 16, 2016

Police in Turkey have identified a suicide bomber who blew himself up outside Besiktas football stadium last week that killed 44 people and injured dozens of others.

Istanbul's anti-terror police said the suicide bomber was 20-year-old Burak Yavuz from the Turkish city of Sanliurfa, Anadolu Agency reported on Friday.

Recommended

On Saturday night, a car bomb exploded outside the Vodafone Arena in Istanbul's Besiktas district, followed within a minute by a suicide bomb attack in an adjacent park.

TAK, an offshoot of the PKK terror group, claimed responsibility for the attacks. It had also claimed responsibility for a number of other attacks in Turkey this year, including two bombings in Ankara in February and March which combined killed at least 67 people.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
‘Systematic genocide’: Türkiye's comms chief calls out Israel’s occupation, killings of Palestinians
Turkish activists detained in Gaza aid flotilla raid released, cross into Jordan en route home
‘Hijabs torn off, medicine stolen’: British activist on Gaza flotilla recounts Israeli abuse
Archaeologists discover 60 tombs dating back 2,200 years in western Türkiye
Two arrested in Türkiye over alleged Mossad espionage
Turkish, Saudi state railways ink deal for cooperation on infrastructure, maintenance
Türkiye’s renewable energy share tops 60% in 2025: Erdogan
Turkish president commemorates 102nd anniversary of Istanbul's liberation
Türkiye gathered evidence of crimes against humanity: Gaza flotilla activist
Türkiye working to repatriate 14 citizens still held in Israel after Gaza flotilla raid
Turkish activists detail harassment, abuse, racism in Israeli detention after aid flotilla attack
Global Sumud Flotilla 'a noble act' to prevent Israel's Gaza genocide: Türkiye's Fidan
Global Sumud Flotilla activists slam 'Israeli terrorism', hail Türkiye's support
Hamas has proven it is ready for peace in region: President Erdogan
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
36 Turkish citizens detained by Israel aboard Global Sumud Flotilla to return to Türkiye