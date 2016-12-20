Andrey Karlov, the Russian ambassador to Turkey, was completing a speech when the sound of gunshots echoed from the pristine white walls of the Contemporary Arts Centre in Ankara, the Turkish capital.

Within seconds, the 62-year-old diplomat's body was lying on the floor.

By the time the shocked audience – gathered for the opening of a photo exhibition titled: Russia through Turks' eyes – were able to scream, the room was filled by the shouts of Karlov's 22-year-old assailant.

"Don't forget about Aleppo, don't forget about Syria," Mevlut Mert Altintas, an off-duty police officer, screamed as Karlov's body lay lifeless on the floor.

Hours after the Monday evening shooting, Karlov, a career diplomat, was declared dead. He is the fourth Russian envoy to be killed in the line of duty, and the first since 1927.

The brutal murder, coupled with Altintas' evocation of Syria, where Moscow is currently aiding the forces of Bashar al Assad, led to fears that the killing would cause another breakdown in Turkish-Russian relations.

However, in a testament to Karlov's own legacy – both as a diplomat and as an active member of Ankara society – the relationship between the two countries seems outwardly unfazed.

The reaction from President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, has been to signal unity despite the adversity.

"I condemn with hate the assassination of Russian Federation Ambassador Andrey Karlov (…) I see this as an attack on Turkey and its people," Erdogan said in a Monday evening speech.

Putin took an equally aggressive tone in a televised address from the Kremlin on Monday evening:

"A crime has been committed and it was without doubt a provocation aimed at spoiling the normalisation of Russian-Turkish relations (…) There can only be one response – stepping up the fight against terrorism. The bandits will feel this happening."

A "perfect diplomat"

To outside observers, the unified message came as a surprise both because Ankara and Moscow are on opposite sides of the Syrian civil war – Turkey backs Syrian opposition groups – and because relations between the two nations had only recently thawed after Turkey shot down a Russian jet near the Syrian border last year.

However, to those who had met him, the fact that the two nations were able to remain unified was the direct result of Karlov's own efforts.

"He was a perfect diplomat," said Emre Ersen, associate professor of International Relations at Marmara University in Istanbul.

Ersen, who last saw Karlov three days prior to his murder, described the Russian envoy as a social and active diplomat who was embraced by all sectors of Ankara society – politicians, civil society and academics – during a particularly trying time for the two nations.

"For seven months there was a very clear enmity between the two nations, but it was never directed at him," he told TRT World.

Ersen said the fact that Karlov was able to stay in the country at a time when diplomatic and commercial ties between the two nations came to a standstill was clear proof that he was not a target of enmity.

The difficulties began in mid-November 2015, when Russian forces were accused of bombing Turkmen villages in Syria. Karlov was called to relay Ankara's message directly to Moscow.

"It was stressed that the Russian side's actions were not a fight against terror, but they bombed civilian Turkmen villages, and this could lead to serious consequences," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement at the time.

For nearly a year after the downing of the Russian jet by Turkish F-16s on November 24, 2015, the Kremlin forbade its citizens from travelling to Turkey. That ban nearly crippled the economy of Antalya, a province home to swanky Mediterranean resorts whose success is heavily reliant on Russian tourism. Moscow also enforced a blockade on the importation of Turkish goods.

‘Architect of normalisation'