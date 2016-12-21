With Israeli forces shooting live ammunition at the hill to our right and our faces covered in black residue from the burning tyres, a friend turns to me and says "what are we doing here?" A young boy, not older than 16, overhears her question and quickly retorts "you're no longer accepting the status quo."

This was at the peak of confrontations with the Israeli army last year.

When Palestinian youth rose up against Israeli aggression in October 2015, many political commentators and analysts eagerly explained the phenomenon as a reflection of profound desperation. No matter the variation in the catalyst, every intifada has been one fuelled by anger and disgruntlement toward Israeli brutality and the complacency of its supporters. The media, however, illustrated the main impetus driving Palestinian youth and resistance as one of despair, inaccurately reiterating the notion that "they have nothing to lose."

This discourse has been destructive for the Palestinian struggle as it completely strips agency from the youth and further decontextualises the multi-layered settler colonial reality. Despite the September-October events, Palestinian resistance today appears stagnant largely due to the continued suppression by Israel and its proxy; the Palestinian Authority.

Who speaks for the youth of Palestine?

The situation as it stands requires a deeper understanding of the Palestinian youth whose efforts continue to be eschewed, or alternatively, monopolised on as a source of power by the Palestinian Authority to further its own political agenda.

It is important to note that 30% of the Palestinian population is young, where 70% is below the age of 30.

More recently, the PA's ruling party Fatah, held its seventh conference where Mahmoud Abbas was unanimously re-elected as the party's leader. The other elected members of the central committee were largely party veterans. The youngest member in the Central Committee is Sabri Sai'dim, 45 years old. Essentially, there was no direct representation of seventy percent of the Palestinian population.

In concurrence to the lack of representation, there has been a sinister venture to engross Palestinians in the struggle of daily survival, inevitably perpetuating the disenchantment of the youth.There is a plethora of factors which have played an explicit and implicit role in the current culmination of events and the plight of the youth.

These factors range from the compartmentalising of resistance into isolated strategies and factionalism within Palestinians, to socio-economic decay due to Fayyadism and Israeli economic asphyxiation.

For instance, during a day of intensified confrontations near Beit El last November, I witnessed a young man asking for 2 NIS ($ 0.50) to catch a bus back home. A young woman observed then cynically fired back "go ask our brothers over there" she mocked pointing at armed PA forces stationed a few blocks away. This scenario exemplifies the internal struggle. With the economic decay and increase in debt and unemployment, we the youth must consider and reconsider our choice to resist actively. This is an overt consequence of Fayyadism.

From struggle to resistance