Isreali Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has likened New Zealand's support for a recently passed UN resolution, that demands an end to settlement activities, to "a declaration of war" over a phone conversation to New Zealand's Foreign Minister Murray McCully, according to a report published on The Guardian website.

Israel's foreign ministry said Tuesday the country was "reducing" ties with nations that voted for last week's UN Security Council resolution demanding a halt to settlement building in Palestinian territory.

Israel has already called back its ambassadors to New Zealand and Senegal for consultations, and cancelled aid programmes with the African state.