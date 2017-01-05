Turkish officials are questioning the presence of US-led coalition forces at Incirlik air base in southern Turkey over what they see as insufficient support for Turkey's military operations against Daesh in Syria.

The US-led coalition flies warplanes from the base to launch air strikes against Daesh positions in Syria and Iraq. However, Turkey has not received sufficient support from the US forces in its efforts to liberate the Syrian town of al-Bab from the same group, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's spokesperson Ibrahim Kalin said on Thursday.

"Turkey has the right to shut down Incirlik air base. We always have this right. But first the conditions should be evaluated. We have the right of disposition as part of Turkey's sovereign right," he said.