A car packed with explosives blew up on Thursday in the south of Baghdad, killing at least 51 people and wounding 55 others, security sources and medics said.

Daesh, which is on the defensive after losing control of eastern Mosul to a US-backed Iraqi military offensive, claimed responsibility for the bombing in an online statement.

The death toll could climb further as many of the wounded are in critical condition, a doctor said.

TRT World'sShamim Chowdhury reports.