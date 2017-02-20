Who can enter a place of worship in India? Does the right to enter a temple or mosque come under the constitutionally protected right to religion?

From the Dalits, considered "untouchable" by some, to women, whose place in Indian society is often determined by entrenched patriarchy, people have had to fight for the right to enter a place of worship. Indian courts have been the primary battleground in this issue where women are slowly winning against centuries-old traditions.

The Right to Pray movement, which gained prominence in 2015, is a cross-religion effort spearheaded by women for access to Hindu temples and Muslim shrines and mosques.