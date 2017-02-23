Mexico on Thursday expressed "worry and irritation" about US policies to two of President Donald Trump's top envoys.

"There exists among Mexicans worry and irritation about what are perceived to be policies that could be harmful for the national interest and for Mexicans here and abroad," Foreign Minister Luis Videgaray told a news conference.

He was speaking after talks in the Mexican capital with US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Homeland Security chief John Kelly, who later met with President Enrique Pena Nieto.

The Mexican leader scrapped a summit meeting with Trump in January as tensions rose.

The US government this week angered Mexico by saying it was seeking to deport many illegal immigrants to Mexico if they entered the United States from there, regardless of their nationality.

It is the latest point of friction between neighbours that have also been at odds over Trump's vow to build a wall on the border and his attempts to browbeat Mexico into giving concessions on trade.

Both sides on Thursday pledged further dialogue on migration, trade and security issues.

Kelly and Tillerson were more measured in their words than either the Mexicans or Trump, who on Thursday said a military operation was being carried out to clear "bad dudes" such as gang members and drug lords from the United States.

But Kelly said there would be "no use of military force in immigration operations," and "no, repeat, no" mass deportations. White House spokesman Sean Spicer said Trump's comment was meant to describe the "flawless" manner that US immigration and border authorities worked.

TRT World'sTetiana Anderson is following the story from Reynosa, Mexico.