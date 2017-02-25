POLITICS
1 MIN READ
Turkish shoemaker takes traditional footwear mainstream
Turkish 'Yemeni' shoes are known for their breezy nature that stops foul smell and fungus. Traditionally manufactured for Ottoman Empire soldiers, today the shoes are making a big comeback.
Turkish shoemaker takes traditional footwear mainstream
Traditional Turkish Yemeni shoes can be seen in this file photo. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
February 25, 2017

Orhan Cakiroglu makes traditional Turkish shoes called Yemeni, which have a history going back thousands of years.

His family has been involved with this line of work for about 130 years, and he is the fourth generation to carry it on.

Using the same materials and construction method as his ancestors, he has brought back a forgotten tradition.

For centuries these shoes were the everyday footwear of people throughout the Ottoman Empire, but now they have found their way to Hollywood.

Recommended

If you've seen movies like Lord of the Rings, Harry Potter and Troy, you've probably come across his work.

TRT World sat down with Cakiroglu to find out more about his craft.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Negotiators in Egypt examining list for potential Israeli-Palestinian swap, says White House
By Baba Umar
Two years of Israeli genocide in Gaza. Here's how US shielded Netanyahu from accountability
Jeffrey Sachs: ‘Vast majority of humanity wants Gaza war to end and Palestine to be free’
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Tomahawk missile deliveries to Ukraine will 'destroy' Russia-US ties: Putin
Syria extends voting hours as citizens cast ballots in historic first elections since Assad’s fall
Georgian PM accuses EU of backing plot to topple his government
Pakistan warns India of 'devastation' after New Delhi's 'jingoistic statements'
As Hamas weighs response, US threatens 'tragic' outcome if it rejected Trump's Gaza plan
By Baba Umar
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Top US universities face pressure to align with Trump's priorities for funding
Venezuela accuses US of 'provocation' after fighter jets spotted near coast