WORLD
2 MIN READ
Azerbaijan commemorates 25th anniversary of Khojaly massacre
After a six-year war, 20 percent of Azerbaijani territory is still under Armenian occupation. Around one million Azerbaijanis in the area live as refugees.
Azerbaijan commemorates 25th anniversary of Khojaly massacre
The offensive by Armenian separatists killed 613 Azeri citizens, according to Azerbaijani authorities. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
February 26, 2017

The bloodiest chapter of the ongoing conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia is known as the Khojaly massacre.

Ethnic Azeris were killed when Armenian separatists took over the town of Khojaly in the Karabakh region in 1992; the rest of Karabakh has been in Armenian separatists' hands since 1988.

During the incursion, Armenian forces battered Khojaly with heavy artillery and tanks, assisted by an infantry regiment. The two-hour offensive killed 613 Azeri citizens, including 116 women and 63 children, and critically injured 487 others, according to Azerbaijani figures.

Recommended

The massacre is considered one of the most controversial incidents of the war between Armenia and Azerbaijan for control of the now-occupied Karabakh region.

TRT World'sAli Mustafa is in Azerbaijan where he spoke to survivors of the massacre.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
The Philippines' Cebu region records over 8,000 aftershocks following a 6.9 magnitude quake
India probes Adani Defence for $9 million tax evasion on missile parts imports
‘Hijabs torn off, medicine stolen’: British activist on Gaza flotilla recounts Israeli abuse
EU moves to restrict Russian diplomats' travel amid spying concerns and escalating drone strikes
Two years of Israel's genocide in Gaza: Palestinians starved, silenced and betrayed
Medical aid chopper crashes on Sacramento freeway, at least three suffer critical injuries
US spent $21.7 billion of American taxpayers' money to fund Israel's war on Gaza
Indonesia ends rescue effort at collapsed boarding school with 61 confirmed dead
Two years on, thousands of Palestinians are missing in Gaza as desperate families search for clues
US lawmakers urge Trump to press Israel to release detained Americans from Gaza flotilla
UN calls Syria’s interim legislature 'an important step' in transition
‘Left without food and water’: European activists recount abuse after Israel seizes Gaza flotilla
Syria announces results of 1st parliamentary elections since Assad’s ouster
US government shutdown enters second week with no deal in sight
Turkish, Saudi state railways ink deal for cooperation on infrastructure, maintenance
Brazil's Lula urges Trump to remove tariffs, sanctions on officials