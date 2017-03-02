Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdul Aziz al-Saud is on a month-long Asia tour to Malaysia, Indonesia, Japan and China with a large delegation that includes princes and ministers. While the trip aims to cement Riyadh's ties with the Asia Pacific nations, analysts say it is also meant to promote investment opportunities, including the upcoming public listing of state-owned oil company Saudi Aramco.

It's just five percent, why should we care?

Market analysts say Saudi Aramco is the largest company in the world in terms of its revenue.

A five percent stake will probably bring in $125 billion, putting the company's total worth at around $2 trillion.

The company produces 10.2 million barrels of crude oil a day - the most by any major oil producer in the world.

Industry players are following the listing closely since the announcement of the initial public offering (IPO). For the first time, Saudi Aramco will make its financial statements available and the company's worth will be known.

What is an IPO, and how does it work?

As the name suggests, it's when a company offers ownership or partial ownership of its stock to the public for the first time. This is done in the shape of company stocks that individual or institutional investors can buy.

IPOs are usually used by young companies that need money to expand operation, but large companies like Saudi Aramco also sell shares to raise additional funding.

Proceeds from the Saudi Aramco IPO will go into government funds that will invest it in other industries, projects, and companies.

Although Saudi Arabia announced privatisation in other industries such healthcare, education, and airports, including services in 13 ministries, the sheer size of Saudi Aramco sets it apart from any other company.