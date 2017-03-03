WORLD
Local authorities struggle to rebuild eastern Mosul
The war-torn city urgently needs more money to restore its water and power supplies.
An Iraqi man pushes a cart with cans of water between ruined buildings in Mosul's Qadisiyah neighbourhood on January 11, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
March 3, 2017

Local authorities in eastern Mosul need an emergency fund to rebuild the infrastructure of the city which was damaged by Daesh militants.

Iraqi troops took complete control of eastern Mosul on January 23, 100 days after the start of their US-backed military campaign to clear Daesh militants from the city.

Since the full liberation of the eastern half of the city, the local council has received $125 million to spend on reconstruction.

However, the amount is not enough to revamp water and power supplies.

TRT World 's Nicole Johnston reports from the war-torn city.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
