WORLD
3 MIN READ
Sweden revives the draft for military service
The traditionally neutral northern European country has decided to revive conscription due to a shortage of soldiers and a changing security landscape.
Sweden revives the draft for military service
Recruits during an inspection at the regiment in Enkoping, northwest of Stockholm, Sweden on March 2, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
March 3, 2017

Sweden is to reintroduce military conscription in 2018 due to difficulties filling the ranks on a voluntary basis at a time of increased security concerns, the defence minister said on Thursday.

Non-aligned Sweden ended compulsory military service in 2010. But military activity in the Baltic region has increased since then, prompting Sweden to step up its military preparedness.

The reintroduction of the draft will cover men and women born in 1999 or later, though only a small minority will be selected to serve.

"We have a Russian annexation of Crimea, we have the aggression in Ukraine, we have more exercise activities in our neighbourhood. So we have decided to build a stronger national defence," Defence Minister Peter Hultqvist said.

"The decision to activate conscription is part of that."

Military service was the norm for young Swedish men during the Cold War, but conscription was gradually watered down after the collapse of the Soviet Union as war in the region looked increasingly unlikely.

A resurgent Russia and tensions over the conflict in Ukraine have left politicians on both sides of the aisle looking to boost military capability and address the lack of talent keen on making a career as a professional soldier.

Old-fashioned?

Recommended

The government's decision entails the call-up of 4,000 men and women for military training per year in 2018 and 2019 and Hultqvist said motivation would be an important factor when selecting the recruits for service.

Sofia Hultgren, who turns 17 later this year and thus could be drafted in coming years, said many young Swedes viewed lengthy careers as military professionals as something odd and old-fashioned.

"I think many see it as something lame, something your father did, when there are so much other fun things to do," Hultgren, a student, said.

Still, she welcomed the reintroduction of military service and said she would consider such training even if she did not want to make it a career.

A government investigation last year found that with unemployment near zero among the talented youngsters the armed forces targets, only about 2,500 were recruited annually while the military needed 4,000.

The wages for professional soldiers run well below the national average for the age group, providing little monetary incentive, while the pool of potential recruits, primarily former conscripts from before 2010, has steadily shrunk.

Swedish military expenditure has fallen from 2.5 percent of GDP in 1991, around the time the Soviet Union collapsed, to 1.1 percent of GDP in 2015, data from the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) showed.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
‘Hijabs torn off, medicine stolen’: British activist on Gaza flotilla recounts Israeli abuse
EU moves to restrict Russian diplomats' travel amid spying concerns and escalating drone strikes
Two years of Israel's genocide in Gaza: Palestinians starved, silenced and betrayed
Medical aid chopper crashes on Sacramento freeway, at least three suffer critical injuries
US spent $21.7 billion of American taxpayers' money to fund Israel's war on Gaza
Indonesia ends rescue effort at collapsed boarding school with 61 confirmed dead
Two years on, thousands of Palestinians are missing in Gaza as desperate families search for clues
US lawmakers urge Trump to press Israel to release detained Americans from Gaza flotilla
UN calls Syria’s interim legislature 'an important step' in transition
‘Left without food and water’: European activists recount abuse after Israel seizes Gaza flotilla
Syria announces results of 1st parliamentary elections since Assad’s ouster
US government shutdown enters second week with no deal in sight
Turkish, Saudi state railways ink deal for cooperation on infrastructure, maintenance
Brazil's Lula urges Trump to remove tariffs, sanctions on officials
OpenAI places huge AMD chip order in deal worth tens of billions
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief Ali Kushayb for crimes against humanity