The catchy pre-Lent Carnival tune "Leave Me Alone" may have emerged as a Trinidadian feminist anthem putting sexual harassers on notice, but the Calypso Rose ballad could be a refrain for how I, a woman with roots there, regard those who puzzle needlessly over my immigrant roots.

My parents are immigrants, born and raised in Trinidad, now naturalised citizens of Canada. I'm an immigrant, born and raised in Canada, now a permanent resident of the United States. My daughter, 4, who was born in the United States, is half Canadian, half American. Or, depending on whom you ask, half Trinidadian and half Italian. Or half black, half white. Or only black. Or only American. With immigration at the centre of worldwide fear as the American President tries to ban Muslims and refugees, and the United Kingdom prepares to reduce immigration — for families like mine, and millions of others around the world, the proud stories of how we've moved around the globe, now carry a different weight.

Six months ago, I believed my daughter would never experience the type of immigration scare I'd endured in West Texas. I also imagined she'd be spared the question I've been asked my entire life, "Where are you from?" To which an "I'm from Montreal," is followed with what has become a predictable: "No really. What are you?" It is a question not all of us get asked. At least not yet.

Canada's citizenship and immigration website crashed as the 2016 election results prompted concerned Americans to consider their options. That night, I didn't check the website, but in the hours following the recent #muslimban announcement, I found the downloadable forms required to prove my daughter's right to Canadian citizenship. This was a small act that brought tremendous relief. Until, two days later, when the news broke of a mass shooting at a mosque in Quebec. As American friends asked me if I grew up near the site of the shooting and Canadian friends texted or called to trade fears and empathise, the hope that came with the idea of "home," wavered.