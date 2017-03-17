What content is the Pakistani government so eager to ban on social media?

Pakistan's Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has instructed the foreign ministry to contact popular social media firms and demand the blocking of blasphemous posts. Blasphemy is a sensitive subject in Pakistan, punishable by death.

"All relevant institutions must unite to hunt those who spread such material and to award them strict punishment under the law," Sharif said on Tuesday.

Such harsh orders came amid growing calls within Pakistan to block social media websites, including Facebook, for allowing "blasphemous" content on their platform.

Since repeating details of any blasphemy is considered a crime itself, the entire matter is shrouded in vague allegations.

The popular understanding of the matter is that there are some Facebook pages which ridicule Islam and its Prophet Muhammad, the most revered figure in the Muslim world.

However, a look at a case with Pakistan's Islamabad High Court suggests five local activists and bloggers might have triggered the call to ban social media.

Their work is known for encouraging freedom of speech and being critical of religious oppression and of alleged abuses by the military. All five had gone missing earlier January; four have since resurfaced and silently fled Pakistan.

Their work is also being called blasphemous by the court and the case petitioner.

The court ordered government officials to get in touch with social media companies to remove the content. Islamabad High Court's judge Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui has indicated he might rule to block social media websites if his orders are not followed.

"I will go to every extent to bring this case to its logical end and if needed I will even ban social media in Pakistan," he said.

When did bloggers become a threat?

When the five bloggers went missing one after another in Pakistan in January, no authority or group took responsibility for their disappearance.

Human Rights Watch says, however, Pakistan's security apparatus could be behind the abduction, as they were the ones being criticised. Under Pakistani law, freedom of speech is subject to restrictions imposed by the "glory of Islam" and the "defence of Pakistan."

Soon after they went missing, reports began doing the rounds on the internet, linking the bloggers with offensive Facebook pages and websites.

News channels broadcast talk shows and right-wing anchors had a field day bashing human rights and democracy activists they considered too liberal.

Someone started #ChallengeAccepted, encouraging people to copy-paste and share the following post.

And so the pressure increased on the government to respond.

So how did Pakistan's government react?

Government and opposition politicians responded by backing demands to stop the circulation of blasphemous content. Fiery but vague speeches resounded in the Senate and at rallies, all shooting the messenger – block or ban Facebook and social media as it is nearly impossible to selectively block pages.

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan both said on separate occasions that Pakistan would approach Facebook and other social media companies. Facebook is now sending a team to discuss Pakistan's concerns, according to the interior ministry.

Nisar chaired a meeting of his deputies on March 15, where they decided to hire a prominent lawyer to raise the issue against Facebook at international courts. The government hasn't said when or where.