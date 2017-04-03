Italy has launched a version of the UN peacekeeping force, but with a mission to preserve art. Nicknamed the Blue Helmets of Culture, the team is dedicated to protecting and salvaging historic artworks and monuments around the world.

Months after devastating earthquakes hit central Italy, the rescue work continues. In the rubble of churches, hundreds of works of art are being saved every day.

"We're talking about little candelabras, reliquaries, statues. And there are a lot…we have saved at least 5,000 works of art in the last two weeks. We're talking about big numbers," said Captain Paolo Montorsi, Art Police Chief.

A deal between Italy and UNESCO will see the task force deployed worldwide to salvage heritage sites devastated by conflict or natural disasters.

Their first mission abroad is expected to be Syria's ancient city of Palmyra.

TRT World'sChristine Pirovolakis has more.