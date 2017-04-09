Germany's parliament has recently agreed to boost video surveillance in public places like shopping centres and stadiums.

The move came in the wake of widespread concerns over domestic security after several violent attacks.

It has also agreed to allow federal police to use automatic systems to read car number plates and bodycams, as well as to record telephone calls in control centres.

Memories of extensive snooping have remained in Germany, as both the Stasi secret police in Communist East Germany and the Gestapo in the Nazi era employed mass surveillance.

"It's a positive step, because you need it to be able to conduct a proper investigation, especially if you relate it to the Berlin attack in December. A lot of it was missing, the post-attack footage," said Yan St. Pierre, counter terrorism adviser, of Modern Security Consulting Group (MOSECON).