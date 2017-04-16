Over the course of the last two months, we witnessed heated debates between the proponents of the "yes" and "no" camps concerning the political, economic and social impacts of the proposed constitutional amendment. Inevitably, legal issues pertaining to checks and balances in the parliamentary and presidential systems, concerns related with effective separation of executive, legislative and judicial powers, as well as deepening democratic consolidation were high on the agenda.

Yet, it would be quite a superficial approach to portray the proposed constitutional amendment package as a mere legal restructuring aimed at the reformulation of executive and legislative superstructures. On the contrary, the presidential government system promises to trigger a radical restructuring of the macroeconomic governance framework and rehabilitation of institutional architecture. It also promises to break down organized private monopolies and bureaucratic tutelage mechanisms that have so far constrained Turkey's economic development potential.

Potential long term economic impact of the constitutional changes

To start with, the presidential government system will establish a unified executive branch and extinguish the problems of divided executive authority between the Offices of the Presidency and the Prime Ministry. This is an extremely vital aspect of institutional restructuring in Turkish public administration as it will improve coordination among the conventional ministries, bureaucratic agencies, autonomous bodies and sectoral advisory councils that are responsible for the formulation and implementation of macro and micro level economic policies. As such, the new system will centralize and speed up decision making under the umbrella of the Presidency, and therefore allow more dynamic interference capacity against potential market failures, to improve the efficiency of economic processes.

Turkey already has a sound regulation and supervision infrastructure designed for areas of macro-management such as finance and transport/communication services etc. But in areas in which there is a need for better intra-sectoral policy coordination such as science and technology policy, FDI policy, university-industry linkages, or modernization of manufacturing industries the new system will substantially increase the administrative capacity of the Turkish state.

Forming effective state-business linkages for long-term development objectives will be easier under a presidential system with a leaner and more agile bureaucratic structure. Under this system there will be greater protection of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) against bigger conglomerates, and targeted social policy reforms to reduce regional and social inequalities.

The constitutional reform might open a window of opportunity through which the key governance problems that hindered the execution of crucial structural reforms over the course of the last decade, could finally be resolved.