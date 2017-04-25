The population of African penguins has dropped to about 50,000 penguins in Namibia and South Africa. This is a 98 percent decrease in the southern African colony in the last 100 years.

Climate change and over fishing have already left endangered young penguins in Africa confused about where to find food. A recent study found that that they are dying in high numbers as a result.

Journalist Jason Boswell has more on the African penguin conservation efforts.

World Penguin Day