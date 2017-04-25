The survivor

A coup plotter, a defeated soldier, a US-sponsored exiled fugitive, and now powerful rebel warlord Khalifa Haftar has had an ever-shifting position in Libya's political landscape.

Born in 1943, in the eastern town of Ajdabiya, Haftar was one of the officers led by Colonel Gaddafi in the 1969 coup which deposed King Idris from his throne.

Haftar gained Gaddafi's trust and was soon tasked with leading Libyan forces in the conflict with Chad in the 1980s.

The Chadian conflict marked a schism between both men as Gaddafi disowned Haftar after the latter was defeated and captured by French-backed Chadian forces in 1987.

After trying to lead an anti-Gadaffi rebellion from various African countries, in 1990 the CIA negotiated a settlement for Haftar to move to the United States under the US refugee programme.

Haftar spent the next two decades incessantly trying to topple Gaddafi from power – from exile in his home in Virginia to CIA headquarters.

This included a failed coup attempt against Gaddafi in the Jabal Akhdar mountains of eastern Libya in 1996, after which he moved back to suburban Virginia.

"His close relations to the US intelligence services has provided leeway for a wave of formidable accusations by commentators across the Middle East region," said Hossam Abougabal, a geopolitical and economic analyst at the Dubai-based Middle East Economic Digest (MEED).

The bulk of the accusations against Haftar suggest that he worked with the CIA to topple Gaddafi.

His return to Libya following the 2011 uprising took many Libyans by surprise, and has since changed the dynamics of what remains a civil conflict marred by allegations of human rights abuses.

An astute strategist

Having obtained the support of the House of Representatives in Tobruk, Haftar's forces launched Operation Dignity to rout extremist militants from Libya's second largest city of Benghazi.

The year 2016 was a pivotal one for Haftar and his so-called Libyan National Army (LNA), which made significant strategic gains across the country.

"After February 2016, General Haftar has led an impressive campaign from the east," said Major Mohammed Alboushi of the Libyan National Army and a member of the UN's Libyan delegation.

Between February and April 2016, the LNA drove its opponents out of most of Benghazi, the largest city in the eastern region of the country.

In September 2016, Haftar's LNA launched operation "Swift Thunder" seizing key oil terminals in Zueitnina, Brega, Ras Lanouf and Sidrah.

Es Sidr and Ras Lanuf are among the largest oil ports in the country and have the combined potential capacity of about 600,000 barrels per day (bdp). Libya's peak production this year was around 700,000 bdp.

Consolidating his grip over Libya's Oil Crescent has caused a rift between Haftar and the UN-brokered Government of National Accord (GNA).

Based in the west around the country's capital Tripoli, the GNA previously controlled these areas under the supervision of an armed group known as the Petroleum Facilities Guard.

"Disagreements with the UN-brokered Government of National Accord (GNA) has stalled the peace process," said Alboushi.

However, having laid claim to the largest portion of Libya, Haftar, who holds the rank of field marshal in the LNA, today holds a major advantage over his arch-rivals in the GNA.

His forces have expanded outside their traditional area of operations in eastern Libya, and are also present in the south around al Jawf and al Shwayrif, as well as in the west, on the outskirts of Tripoli.

He has translated this military superiority into a direct threat of using force to enter the Libyan capital Tripoli.

Meanwhile, the GNA is having issues with maintaining its own legitimacy in the capital with militias such as Ghwel directly challenging its authority.

The presidency council of the GNA has stated that if Haftar follows through with its aim to enter Tripoli that it would lead to "a bloodbath and eliminate all efforts aiming at achieving consensus and national unity."