"There is no conflict in Mali," the Office of the president of Mali told TRT World.Here's a detailed explainer why that might not be the case.

How did Mali fall from grace?

In 2012, Mali entered a crisis that has continued into the present. The large landlocked West African country that is home to 17.5 million people witnessed a Tuareg rebellion in the North.

That led to a mutiny of Malian soldiers in January 2012, who were angered by the central government's mishandling of the rebellion.

In March, soldiers attacked several locations in the capital including military barracks, the state television and the presidential palace, successfully ousting then-president Amadou Toumani Toure who resigned from office in April.

Toure said before leaving office, "More than anything, I do it out of the love I have for my country."

"There is no conflict with the Tuareg. We have some rebel groups that took arms. We signed a peace agreement two years ago. We are implementing this peace agreement," the deputy secretary general of the office of the president, Republic of Mali told TRT World.

A history of revolt

Mali has a rich history dating back to the eleventh century, when the Malian Empire was a dominant force in the world. The nation had been invaded by France in 1898, making it part of French Sudan. Mali gained independence in 1960 with Modibo Keita as president.

Mali then became a one-party, socialist state. After 62 years of colonialism, French continues to be the official language of the country.

But after 1960, the nation struggled. The country suffered from several droughts, separatist rebellions, and a military coup which led to 23 years of dictatorship until democratic elections were held in 1992. The 1990's saw rapid economic growth and relative social stability.

What was so important about the 2012 coup?

The coup plotters had, in fact, scored a spectacular "own goal" in the country's history. The international community unanimously condemned the coup plotters. Mali's neighbours, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) — an equivalent of the European Union in West Africa — imposed harsh sanctions on the Sahelian state.

The coup that was supposed to stop the Touareg rebellion did the exact opposite, as Northern Mali fell to the separatist Touareg National Movement for the Liberation of Azawad (MNLA) forces.

Why did the Touareg rebel against the Malian government ?

Mali's Toureg's are more than a 1980s Rowan Atkinson advert.

The Touareg are a nomadic Berber ethnic group living in the Sahara desert.

The Touaregs, who are often referred to as the ‘blue people' due to the ink on their bodies from their attire, have a very prominent history of controlling ancient trade routes across Africa and participating in post-colonial struggles.

But having a distinct history comes with baggage.

Since 1916, the Touaregs have mounted multiple insurgencies against successive governments.

Their aim? To gain independence and liberate what they refer to as the Kingdom of Azawad, an area in northern Mali that they traditionally think of as their ancestral homeland.

The Touaregs claim that they are discriminated against because of their light skin from the central government in Bamako.

In 2011, the Arab uprisings erupted, reaching the shores of Tripoli in Libya. It's leader at the time, Col. Muamar Qadaffi didn't have a large military, so he armed and employed mercenaries — many of whom were Touareg — to put down the uprising in his country.

That failed, leaving the Touaregs with a big weapons cache — and no one to stop them from using it.

The MNLA soon mounted an insurgency to challenge the Malian government's control of the north.

As chaos spread from North Africa, Al Qaeda's affiliate groups — as was the case in Syria and Iraq — saw this as an opportunity to consolidate their presence in the region.

How did Al Qaeda rise in Mali?

Despite the initial hesitance from Al Qaeda's leadership, extremist groups entered the conflict in the summer of 2016 and played a major role in the Touareg rebellion.

Al Qaeda's main wing in the region is Al Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb (AQIM). Its leader Abdelmalek Droukdel has global ambitions and calls for attacks on international targets. He fosters an anti-western sentiment that targets French interests in the Sahel region and beyond.

The group has a mixed membership with Mauritanians, Moroccans, Algerians, Malians, Nigeriens and Senegalese terrorists.

Its mode of operation is kidnapping-for-ransom, particularly targeting westerners, thought to be a principle source of income for the group.