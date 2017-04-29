US Marines on Saturday returned to Afghanistan's volatile Helmand province, the first to be deployed in the war-torn country since NATO forces ended their combat role in 2014.

Commander of US and NATO forces in Afghanistan General John Nicholson attended a handover ceremony marking the return of the force in the poppy-growing southern province, where American forces faced heated fighting until 2014.

Some 300 Marines will form part of NATO's train, assist and advise mission in the province.

The ceremony marking the deployment, first announced in January, came one day after the resurgent Taliban announced the launch of their "spring offensive", heralding a fresh fighting season.