Germany's defence minister on Sunday vowed zero tolerance for far-right extremists in the military amid a widening scandal over a soldier who allegedly plotted an attack which he planned to blame on refugees.

A 28-year-old army lieutenant, named by German media as Franco A, was arrested last Wednesday on suspicion of planning a gun attack while posing as a fictitious Damascus fruit seller.

Police on the same day arrested a 24-year-old alleged co-conspirator named by media as Mathias F, who was reportedly in possession of bullets, flares and other objects that breach weapons laws.

A report in the Bild daily said that police found a "death list" compiled by the latter suspect, including left-wing anti-fascist activists.

The scandal widened after news magazine Der Spiegel reported that the suspect had expressed far-right views in a 2014 academic paper, but that no disciplinary action was taken against him.

Speaking to Germany's public broadcaster ZDF after this information came to light, Defence Minister Ursula von der Leyen said that Germany would not tolerate political extremism, whether it be "right-wing or religiously motivated."

Von der Leyen pointed to leadership failures within the German army, known as the Bundeswehr, and criticised "a misunderstood esprit de corps" that had led superior officers to "look the other way" in the lieutenant's case.

She and Interior Minister Thomas de Maiziere, in charge of immigration and refugee issues, have vowed to clear up the embarrassing case, which has led one Social Democrat member to label them a "security risk" for Germany.