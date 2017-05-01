Japan's biggest warship Izumo departed from Yokosuka base on Monday to help supply and protect the United States' largest aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson amid heightened tension on the Korean Peninsula.

The move came as North Korea suggested the same day that it will continue its nuclear weapons tests, saying it will bolster its nuclear force in the face of what it calls US aggression and hysteria.

In an apparent show of solidarity with Washington, Japanese Defence Minister Tomomi Inada ordered the helicopter carrier Izumo on a mission to assist US naval ships.

The deployment is the first of its kind in the history of Japan's Self-Defence Forces. Critics say it violates Japan's pacifist constitution. However, the government of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in 2016 changed the definition of self-defence to include the protection of Japan's allies and provide logistical support to them.

The USS Carl Vinson carrier strike group was believed to be in waters near the Korean Peninsula, amid signs North Korea could test-fire more missiles or conduct its sixth nuclear test.

The 249 metre-long (816.93 feet) Izumo is as large as Japan's World War Two-era carriers and can operate up to nine helicopters.

Trump has said a "major, major conflict" with North Korea is possible over its nuclear and ballistic missile programmes. China said last week the situation on the Korean peninsula could escalate or slip out of control.

Reclusive North Korea has carried out five nuclear tests and a series of missile tests in defiance of UN Security Council and unilateral resolutions. It has been conducting such tests at an unprecedented rate and is believed to have made progress in developing intermediate-range and submarine-launched missiles.

It test-launched a missile on Saturday which Washington and Seoul said was unsuccessful, but which nevertheless drew widespread international condemnation.