ISTANBUL, Turkey — Leaving a lucrative job in investment banking for arduous social advocacy work isn't a common career path. But Marwan Muhammad, who did just that, is fighting an uncommon fight, even by the standards of today's unpredictable world.

As director of the Centre Against Islamophobia in France (CCIF), he says the "crisis" of French national identity, often blamed on Muslims and Islam, has been manufactured by politicians on the right and left to distract from dealing with France's serious socio-economic problems.

Unemployment in France currently stands at ten percent, one of the highest rates amongst the 28 EU states. A quarter of students are dropping out of, or failing, high school.National debt is nearly 100 percent of the country's GDP.

Yet for the previous 24 months, the media and politicians have focused far more attention on what Muslim women wear on beaches (when armed police aren't forcing their removal), and what Muslim pupils should – or should not – eat in school canteens.

Muhammad spoke to TRT World during a recent trip to Turkey, where he was giving workshops on how to counter Islamophobia in Western Europe. He believes that such training will continue to be necessary, regardless of who wins the French election.

How long has Islamophobia been a problem in France?

MM: The starting point of modern Islamophobia in France goes back to the early 1980s. From that moment on there was an initial drive to construct a "Muslim problem." There were a number of specific incidents. There were a number of strikes in car factories. Among the workers, among the unions, many people were of Muslim faith: Turks, Arabs and people of African descent.

Two particular politicians, Gaston Defferre and Pierre Mauroy, from the governing Socialist party at the time, thought it would play in their favour to frame these strikes as [being] motivated by ethnic and religious demands, rather than socio-economic requests from the workers. It was the first instance of political expression of Islamophobia, where politicians found there was a premium associated with stigmatising Muslims on that basis. Since then, it hasn't stopped.

These strikes did have a religious element though. Some of the workers were Muslims asking for prayer rooms, which they did get. So the religious component wasn't completely fabricated by the politicians.

MM: When the strikes started, there were a number of requests on the side of the unions. Among the many requests there was one for workers to have a prayer space. Initially the government was supportive of the unions and the strikes.

But in 1983 the government decided to pursue liberal market options as Europe faced greater privatisation of industry. They had decided to dump thousands of factory workers. They knew this would be extremely unpopular so they thought, if we antagonise the workers by shifting what was initially a social request to a religious request by appealing to their religious alterity, we will make a problem out of them and it will be easier for us to justify the turn to liberal economics which would lead to the dumping of thousands of workers.

Why would stigmatising Muslims specifically have been advantageous?

MM: The Iranian revolution had recently happened and the Afghan war with the Soviets was taking place. Muslims were being portrayed in the media in a militant and negative way, and the politicians found they could stigmatise the workers by associating them with this – the same way today Muslims are associated with terrorism mainly in Syria and Iraq.

If they are able to associate the local Muslim minority in France with terrorism, they can problematise them. That's where the incentive comes from.

Does France's historical colonisation of several Muslim countries relate in any way to present day Islamophobia?

MM: Yes. The very word itself was created during French colonisation in 1910 by two colonial administrators working in western Africa. They defined Islamophobia as the specific treatment of Muslim minorities there based on their religion. Their names were Marty and Delafosse.

The colonial history has an impact on the way Muslims are perceived by the majority population in France, because we've never really got past it. France relates to its own Muslims by the way it looks back on its former colonies because most Muslims living in France – about 70 percent of them – come from North Africa.

So you still have continuity in the way minorities are dealt with and you still have the two instincts of colonial ideology. The first instinct was to dominate: French people over the colonial population – a racial, political and ideological domination. You still find it in the far-right.

The other instinct is to "civilise." In the colonial era there was the idea that the French needed to go and "help" the Arabs and Africans become more civilised. What you see in left-wing Islamophobia in France, by Manuel Valls for example, he says we need to help these "poor Muslims" become like us, help them access "modernity" – as people of his ideology would define modernity.

France's secular constitution is often used to advocate what many view as Islamophobic policies. Is it being manipulated?

MM:Laicite, as it is defined in the French legislation, was established in 1905. It mainly consisted of two things. One, state and church separation – religious authorities have no say in political matters and political powers have no say in religious matters.