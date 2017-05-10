Japanese car maker Toyota said on Wednesday that its annual net profit fell for the first time in five years with the company warning that there would be more declines due to a stronger yen.

The Corolla and Prius hybrid maker posted a profit of 1.83 trillion yen ($16 billion) on a slightly lower revenue of 27.6 trillion yen for the recently ended year to March.

This is down from a record 2.31 trillion yen ($20 billion) net profit the previous year.

Toyota, which lost its spot last year to Volkswagen as the world's top-selling automaker, expects a net profit of 1.5 trillion yen ($13 billion) in the current year to March 2018, which is way off market expectations of around 1.9 trillion yen ($17 billion).

Vehicle sales in the past fiscal year increased to 10.25 million units from 10.19 million vehicles a year earlier.

Unit sales in the key North American market remained flat, while Toyota registered an increase in Europe, Japan and the rest of Asia.