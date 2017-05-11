1. What is the YPG?

The People's Protection Units (YPG) are the armed wing of the Democratic Union Party (PYD). The group was initially based in Kurdish-majority regions of northern Syria, but then expanded southwards towards non-Kurdish regions. The YPG was founded in 2011, shortly after the start of the Syrian civil war.

2. How did the YPG rise to prominence?

A year after the Syrian civil war started, regime leader Bashar al Assad withdrew his forces from the northern border with Turkey. The withdrawal of regime forces left a security vacuum on the Syrian side of the border, which the YPG moved in to fill.

3. Where does the YPG fit into the picture with regards to Syria?

The YPG has clashed with both the Assad regime and Syrian opposition forces, but they have primarily fought to capture from Daesh predominantly Kurdish towns and cities in the north of the country. They have declared the establishment of three autonomous cantons in areas that they control – Afrin, Kobane and Jazira.

4. Does the YPG represent all Syrian Kurds?

The YPG has a lot of support in the areas it controls in northern Syria. But they are not the sole representative body for Syrian Kurds, who are found across the political spectrum. Those opposed to the regime are also represented through brigades and factions within the Syrian opposition, which are against the establishment of autonomous cantons. In fact, the YPG has been accused by rights groups and observers of using undemocratic means to subdue its opponents, including Kurds.

5. So why is the YPG better known than other predominantly Kurdish groups?

The YPG has been active since its founding. But it was thrust into the spotlight in late 2014 during the battle to liberate the Syrian border town of Kobane from Daesh. The struggle was widely covered by the media amid fears over the fate of Kurds who were trapped in the town. Daesh was eventually pushed out of the town when Turkey allowed Iraqi Kurdish forces to enter Kobane through its territory to fight the terrorist group. This was hailed as a major victory for the YPG, which took control of the town after the battle was over.

6. Do non-Kurds fight for the YPG?