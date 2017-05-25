WORLD
Turkey's Erdogan to meet EU leaders
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will meet with EU leaders as ties between Ankara and Brussels remain at an all-time low.
​Turkey's most recent bid to join the EU began in 2005 - everyone agrees it's stalled - but some now think we may have gone beyond the point of no return. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 25, 2017

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is due to meet European Union leaders on the sidelines of a NATO gathering on Thursday.

It's his first meeting at the EU since Turkey's April referendum on a new presidential system. Turkey's bid to join the EU will be on the agenda, as well as a stalled migrant deal.

Erdogan recently restated Turkey's desire to join the EU and the bloc's foreign policy chief seems open to the idea, despite many ongoing differences.

"The accession process continues. It is not suspended nor ended, but as you might know, we are currently not working on opening any new negotiation chapter (for membership of the European Union)," the EU's foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said.

TRT World 's Abubakr al Shamahi has more from Brussels.

SOURCE:TRT World
