Digital currency, Bitcoin, continues to hit new records in the wake of soaring demand for what is now being recognised by many as an electronic asset.

On Thursday it traded around $2,752, according to CoinDesk data, an all-time high which is more than double the price of gold.

The current rally has pushed the electronic currency up by 45 percent since last Thursday and more than 180 percent for the year so far.

The demand for crypto-assets soared with the creation of new tokens to raise funding for start-ups using blockchain technology.

Blockchain, the underlying technology behind Bitcoin, is a financial ledger maintained by a network of computers that can track the movement of any asset without the need for a central regulator.