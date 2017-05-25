BIZTECH
2 MIN READ
Bitcoin hits yet another record at $2,752
Soaring demand for the cryptocurrency has pushed it up by 45 percent since last Thursday and more than 180 percent for the year so far. A Bitcoin is now more than double the price of gold.
Bitcoin hits yet another record at $2,752
The demand for crypto-assets soared with the creation of new tokens to raise funding for start-ups using blockchain technology. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 25, 2017

Digital currency, Bitcoin, continues to hit new records in the wake of soaring demand for what is now being recognised by many as an electronic asset.

On Thursday it traded around $2,752, according to CoinDesk data, an all-time high which is more than double the price of gold.

The current rally has pushed the electronic currency up by 45 percent since last Thursday and more than 180 percent for the year so far.

The demand for crypto-assets soared with the creation of new tokens to raise funding for start-ups using blockchain technology.

Blockchain, the underlying technology behind Bitcoin, is a financial ledger maintained by a network of computers that can track the movement of any asset without the need for a central regulator.

Recommended

A key reason for Bitcoin's dominance in the nefarious online underworld, say technologists and cyber crime experts, is its size.

The total value of all Bitcoins in circulation is more than twice that of the nearest of hundreds of rivals.

Also, a big part of Bitcoin's recent surge is the increase in demand for other digital currencies being sold in so-called "initial coin offerings", or ICOs.

Under ICOs, blockchain start-ups sell their tokens directly to the public to raise capital without any regulatory oversight.

Strong demand for Bitcoins in Japan has also fuelled the rise of the virtual currency that can be moved like money around the world quickly and anonymously without the need for a central authority.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Indonesia suspends TikTok licence over failure to share data
5G technology likely to contribute $100B to Türkiye's economy by 2030: deputy minister
Indonesia calls on EU to lift duties on stainless steel after WTO ruling
Netflix loses over $15B in market value after Elon Musk calls for subscription cancellation
Dutch court orders Meta to let users opt out of algorithmic timelines
Elon Musk halfway to becoming world's first trillionaire: report
Gold hits new record amid US government shutdown and economic uncertainty
Taiwan 'will not agree' to produce half of its semiconductors in US
US tech giants built on H-1B talent
A brave new world: Are we ready to hand over the reins of power to AI?
By Ozan Ahmet Cetin
India and Bhutan will build the first cross-border railway
Saudi-led consortium to buy FIFA-famous video game giant for whopping $55B
Global forensic experts convene in Türkiye, spotlight human rights, innovation
Musk's X to appeal Indian court order enabling mass content takedown requests
South Korea welcomes first batch of Chinese tourists arriving by cruise under visa-free scheme
Netanyahu admits using social media to sway US opinion amid Gaza genocide